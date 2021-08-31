HSU Cowgirls picked 1st and McMurry picked 6th in ASC Soccer

RICHARDSON, Texas –Hardin-Simmons has been picked to win the 2021 American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer title after a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, the ASC office announced Tuesday, August 31.

Senior Madelyn Dowell was selected for the ASC preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Senior forwards Rachel Bean and Michaela Sabrsula were also named players to watch for the upcoming season with Dowell.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Maria Rico and HSU senior midfielder Madelyn Dowell were selected as the ASC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

Hardin-Simmons (7-0-2 / 5-0-1 ASC) received 238 points and 19 of 22 first-place votes. Marcus Wood and the Cowgirls won their 23rd ASC championship in 2020-21.

UT Dallas (6-0-2 / 5-0 ASC) had 213 points with three first place votes after winning the East Division in the spring and falling in the ASC Championship Finals on penalty kicks.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (7-1-1 / 6-1 ASC) received 195 points for third place and East Texas Baptist (6-2-2 / 4-1-1 ASC) were fourth with 163 points.

Rounding out the poll were Belhaven (156); McMurry (118); Sul Ross State (100); Ozarks (81); Concordia Texas (71); LeTourneau (64) and Howard Payne (51).

Rico was tied for the league-lead with five goals and an assist for the Cru and was the 2020-21 ASC Offensive Player of the Year.

Dowell was a First Team All-Conference selection after netting three goals with three assists and contributing to seven shutouts in nine games for the Cowgirls.

Thirty-three student-athletes were named to the ASC Women’s Soccer Players to Watch List. The list is composed of up to three players from each institution nominated by the head coaches. Twenty-seven of the players submitted are returning all-conference selections including six individual award winners.

The 2021 season will get underway Wednesday, September 1.

The ASC Championship Tournament is scheduled for November 2, 5 and 7. The quarterfinals will be hosted by the top four seeds with the semifinals and championship game at the No. 1 seed.

Wilson is the official soccer ball of American Southwest Conference and used by all 11 members and during the ASC Championships.