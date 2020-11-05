HSU Cowgirls Picked Second In ASC Preseason Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference West Division preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors.

Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to win the ASC West with 135 points and 18 of the 24 first-place votes. HSU was second with 122 points, Howard Payne was a distant third with 82 points, followed by Concordia, McMurry and Sul Ross State.

HSU and UMHB split their meetings last year and the Cru won 60-58 over the Cowgirls in the American Southwest Conference Championship game a year ago.

Defending ASC East champion UT-Dallas was picked to repeat. East Texas Baptist is second, followed by LeTourneau, Belhaven, Louisiana College and Ozarks.

Senior Kaitlyn Ellis and sophomore Parris Parmer were named to the ASC Player Watchlist.

The 2020-21 season marks the 25th in league history. Regular season play begins Saturday, November 7 and HSU will host UNT-Dallas at 2 p.m. in the opener.

The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for March 4-6 at the site of the West Division No. 1 seed. The ASC Championship Tournament features the top four seeds from both divisions. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.