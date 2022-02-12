LONGVIEW, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to four with an 80-67 American Southwest Conference win at LeTourneau on Saturday afternoon in Longview.

The Cowgirls never trailed in the contest. They opened the game with 3-pointers from Samantha Tatum, Brittany Schnabel and Hallie Edmondson to open a 9-0 lead. A Kiki Gonzales steal and lay-up made it 22-5 with 2:54 to play in the first quarter. HSU led 24-13 after the first quarter.

HSU maintained that same 11-point lead at halftime, 45-34. HSU pushed the lead out to 20 at 59-39 with 6:02 to play in the third quarter. LeTourneau narrowed the deficit to 65-55 at the end of the third quarter. HSU closed the game out with solid defense and timely baskets in the fourth.

Defensively, the Cowgirls held LeTourneau to 24-of-70 shooting in the contest just 34.3 percent. HSU also dominated the game in the paint with 50 points coming in the lane. HSU won the battle of the boards 53-41.

Parris Parmer led the Cowgirls with 21 points and 12 rebounds. The 12 rebounds tied her career high. Natasha Blizzard continued her strong play and she scored 20 points which was a new career high. Hallie Edmondson scored 15 points.

Keauna Whitfield let the Yellowjackets with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Malacia Guy added 17 points.

HSU is now 16-4 overall and 11-4 in league play. LeTourneau fell to 11-8 overall and 8-6 in ASC action. The Cowgirls will close the regular season at home next weekend against Sul Ross State and Howard Payne.