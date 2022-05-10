RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ softball team had 12 different Cowgirls named to the 2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams, announced on Tuesday by the conference in a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Senior catcher Karis Hessert and graduate senior second baseman Mason McCord were both named first team all-ASC for this season. Hessert becomes a three-time all-ASC player and McCord receives the honor for the second time.
Hessert led the Cowgirls hitting .374 with 34 RBIs and nine homeruns this season. She ends her Cowgirl career top-10 in seven different hitting categories and is tied for the most runners caught stealing with 35 thrown out. Most notably, Hessert finished No. 3 all-time with 26 career homeruns. She was also named to the ASC all-tournament team this year.
McCord joins Hessert on the all-ASC first team at second base. McCord hit .352 for the Cowgirls and was second on the team with 28 RBIs and six homeruns. She finishes up her Cowgirl time on a handful of top-10 lists, including the fifth-most in homeruns with 18.
Four Cowgirls were named to the all-ASC third team, Peyton Newman, Aubrianna Salazar, Faith Fernandez, and Sarah Polanco. Graduate senior first baseman Newman hit .304 this season with four doubles, two triples, and a homerun with 21 RBIs for the Cowgirls. This is Newman’s second all-ASC award of her career.
Fernandez was named all-ASC as a DP, leading the Cowgirls in doubles with 12 on the year. She also was third on the team with 24 RBIs and four homeruns. Polanco earned an at-large spot on the all-ASC team from centerfield where she was second for the Cowgirls hitting .359. Polanco led the team with five triple and added 23 RBIs.
Salazar was all-ASC third team at third base and doubled up with an honorable mention all-ASC bid pitching for Hardin-Simmons. She hit .324 as a sophomore wit seven doubles, a triple, two homeruns, and drove in 13 RBIs. In the circle, Salazar pitched the best ERA for the Cowgirls at 2.70 with the lowest opponent batting average of .207 in 46 innings. She was also named to the ASC all-tournament team this year.
Six more Cowgirls were named all-ASC honorable mention, Sarah Diessner, Haley Henson, Emma Adair, Kylie Ruiz, Haven Williams, and Kaylen Washington.
Diessner ended her sophomore year hitting .322 for the Cowgirls at short stop. Junior pitchers Williams and Washington led the Cowgirl staff picking up their second career all-ASC awards. The duo took the top spots in major pitching categories on the team, Williams with eight wins and 51 strikeouts in 86 innings and a shutout with four saves and Washington throwing ten wins with 66 strikeouts in 88 innings with two shutouts.
Three freshmen made the all-ASC team for the Cowgirls, Henson at outfielder, Adair for utility, and Ruiz pitching. Henson and Adair had great production in limited at-bats on the season, Henson hitting .340 and Adair swinging .404. Ruiz threw for six wins and 27 strikeouts with three saves in 47 innings in her first season.
The Cowgirls wrapped up another season in the ASC tournament semifinal game, finishing with a record of 29-15 and 18-12 in the ASC.
2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards
Individual Awards
Player of the Year – Allie Gordon, Belhaven
Pitcher of the Year – Kennedy Carruth, Belhaven 2
Freshman of the Year – Ellie Jones, Belhaven
Newcomer of the Year – Courtney White, East Texas Baptist
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Milly Cesare, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Coaching Staff of the Year – Belhaven (Kevin Griffin – Head Coach; Courtney Fairley, McKenna Gillespie) 2
2 – Two-time award recipient
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Karis Hessert 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Royse City, Texas
|1B
|Ellie Jones
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Nesbit, Miss.
|2B
|Mason McCord 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Greenville, Texas
|3B
|Tauryn Cummings 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Houston, Texas
|3B
|Allie Gordon 3
|So.
|Belhaven
|Macon, Ga.
|SS
|Tristen Maddox 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Mission, Texas
|OF
|Sarah Bledsoe
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Humble, Texas
|OF
|Lexi Harris 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Marquez, Texas
|OF
|Haley Hanson 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|Pelahatchie, Miss.
|DP
|Delanie Loya
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Austin, Texas
|UT
|Amber Thibodeaux
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|P
|Kennedy Carruth 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|St. Francisville, La.
|P
|Kathryn Reed 2
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Axtell, Texas
|P
|Bayleigh Grogan 3
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Wimberley, Texas
|At-Large
|Courtney White (2B)
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Jonestown, Texas
|At-Large
|Jodie Vaughn (P) 3
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Andrews, Texas
|At-Large
|Gracey Baucom (P)
|So.
|Belhaven
|Purvis, Miss.
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Payslee Sims 3
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Greenwood, Texas
|1B
|Alysa Torres 2
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Pasadena, Texas
|2B
|Elissa Elliott 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Emory, Texas
|3B
|Megan Todd 2
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Houston, Texas
|SS
|Erica Riley 2
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|League City, Texas
|OF
|Ashley Ambrosy 2
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Haslet, Texas
|OF
|Angelica Abila
|So.
|McMurry
|Lubbock, Texas
|OF
|Marlee Blackwell 4
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Montrose, Miss.
|DP
|Kennedy Carruth 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|St. Francisville, La.
|UT
|Izzy Gutierrez 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Belton, Texas
|P
|Jenna Lewis
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Hearne, Texas
|P
|Hannah Kelley 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Belon, Texas
|P
|Rachel Williams
|Gr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Lorena, Texas
|At-Large
|Nicole Peters (2B)
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Allen, Texas
|At-Large
|Emily Michki (3B) 2
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Mission, Texas
|At-Large
|Ashley Hallmark (OF) 2
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Burnet, Texas
Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Blakely Niles
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Cleveland, Texas
|1B
|Peyton Newman 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Bedford, Texas
|2B
|Sydney Runnels
|So.
|Belhaven
|Seminary, Miss.
|3B
|Aubrianna Salazar
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|SS
|Annika Canaba 3
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Alpine, Texas
|OF
|Mary Frances Ellis
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Waskom, Texas
|OF
|Camryn Hardin 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Alpine, Texas
|OF
|Avery Markley 2
|So.
|UT Dallas
|Plano, Texas
|DP
|Faith Fernandez
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Waco, Texas
|UT
|Mack Lucio
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Bedford, Texas
|P
|Emilie Hoelscher
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Waco, Texas
|P
|Ashley Croft 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Cypress, Texas
|P
|Kinleigh Stotts 2
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Covington, Texas
|At-Large
|Nadia Valverde (1B) 2
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|At-Large
|Sarah Polanco (OF)
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|El Paso, Texas
|At-Large
|Kylie Grisham (UT)
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Huntsville, Texas
Honorable Mention
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Kayla Otis
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Abilene, Texas
|C
|Callie Poore
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Whitney, Texas
|1B
|Marin Musicant 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|San Diego, Calif.
|1B
|Jessika Truax
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Liberty Hill, Texas
|3B
|Elisabeth Paul 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|China Spring, Texas
|SS
|Macy Ziskin
|So.
|Belhaven
|Brookhaven, Miss.
|SS
|Milly Cesare 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Frisco, Texas
|SS
|Sarah Diessner
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Trophy Club, Texas
|SS
|Grace Duecker
|So.
|McMurry
|Fredericksburg, Texas
|OF
|Haley Henson
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Maypearl, Texas
|OF
|Bailey Eggleston2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Spring, Texas
|OF
|Madison Forrester
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Kingwood, Texas
|OF
|Ellie Congalton
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Etiwanda, Calif.
|OF
|Brianna Martinez
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Yucaipa, Calif.
|OF
|Heather Rios
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|OF
|Emilee Anderson
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|La Porte, Texas
|DP
|Julia Crofut
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|DP
|Kasey Woolard 3
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Temple, Texas
|UT
|Emma Adair
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Flower Mound, Texas
|P
|Bailey Richey 3
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Humble, Texas
|P
|Kylie Ruiz
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Harlingen, Texas
|P
|Natalie Parker
|So.
|Belhaven
|Denham Springs, La.
|P
|Haven Williams 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Teas
|P
|Kaylen Washington 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|P
|Aubrianna Salazar
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|P
|Grason Long
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Corrigan, Texas
|P
|Emilee Wade
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Waco, Texas
2 – Two-time All-Conference
3 – Three-time All-Conference
4 – Four-time All-Conference