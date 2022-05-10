RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ softball team had 12 different Cowgirls named to the 2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams, announced on Tuesday by the conference in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Senior catcher Karis Hessert and graduate senior second baseman Mason McCord were both named first team all-ASC for this season. Hessert becomes a three-time all-ASC player and McCord receives the honor for the second time.

Hessert led the Cowgirls hitting .374 with 34 RBIs and nine homeruns this season. She ends her Cowgirl career top-10 in seven different hitting categories and is tied for the most runners caught stealing with 35 thrown out. Most notably, Hessert finished No. 3 all-time with 26 career homeruns. She was also named to the ASC all-tournament team this year.

McCord joins Hessert on the all-ASC first team at second base. McCord hit .352 for the Cowgirls and was second on the team with 28 RBIs and six homeruns. She finishes up her Cowgirl time on a handful of top-10 lists, including the fifth-most in homeruns with 18.

Four Cowgirls were named to the all-ASC third team, Peyton Newman, Aubrianna Salazar, Faith Fernandez, and Sarah Polanco. Graduate senior first baseman Newman hit .304 this season with four doubles, two triples, and a homerun with 21 RBIs for the Cowgirls. This is Newman’s second all-ASC award of her career.

Fernandez was named all-ASC as a DP, leading the Cowgirls in doubles with 12 on the year. She also was third on the team with 24 RBIs and four homeruns. Polanco earned an at-large spot on the all-ASC team from centerfield where she was second for the Cowgirls hitting .359. Polanco led the team with five triple and added 23 RBIs.

Salazar was all-ASC third team at third base and doubled up with an honorable mention all-ASC bid pitching for Hardin-Simmons. She hit .324 as a sophomore wit seven doubles, a triple, two homeruns, and drove in 13 RBIs. In the circle, Salazar pitched the best ERA for the Cowgirls at 2.70 with the lowest opponent batting average of .207 in 46 innings. She was also named to the ASC all-tournament team this year.

Six more Cowgirls were named all-ASC honorable mention, Sarah Diessner, Haley Henson, Emma Adair, Kylie Ruiz, Haven Williams, and Kaylen Washington.

Diessner ended her sophomore year hitting .322 for the Cowgirls at short stop. Junior pitchers Williams and Washington led the Cowgirl staff picking up their second career all-ASC awards. The duo took the top spots in major pitching categories on the team, Williams with eight wins and 51 strikeouts in 86 innings and a shutout with four saves and Washington throwing ten wins with 66 strikeouts in 88 innings with two shutouts.

Three freshmen made the all-ASC team for the Cowgirls, Henson at outfielder, Adair for utility, and Ruiz pitching. Henson and Adair had great production in limited at-bats on the season, Henson hitting .340 and Adair swinging .404. Ruiz threw for six wins and 27 strikeouts with three saves in 47 innings in her first season.

The Cowgirls wrapped up another season in the ASC tournament semifinal game, finishing with a record of 29-15 and 18-12 in the ASC.

2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards

Individual Awards
Player of the Year – Allie Gordon, Belhaven
Pitcher of the Year – Kennedy Carruth, Belhaven 2
Freshman of the Year – Ellie Jones, Belhaven
Newcomer of the Year – Courtney White, East Texas Baptist
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Milly Cesare, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Coaching Staff of the Year – Belhaven (Kevin Griffin – Head Coach; Courtney Fairley, McKenna Gillespie) 2

2 – Two-time award recipient
 
First Team

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
CKaris Hessert 3Sr.Hardin-SimmonsRoyse City, Texas
1BEllie JonesFr.BelhavenNesbit, Miss.
2BMason McCord 2Sr.Hardin-SimmonsGreenville, Texas
3BTauryn Cummings 2So.East Texas BaptistHouston, Texas
3BAllie Gordon 3So.BelhavenMacon, Ga.
SSTristen Maddox 2So.East Texas BaptistMission, Texas
OFSarah BledsoeSo.East Texas BaptistHumble, Texas
OFLexi Harris 2Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorMarquez, Texas
OFHaley Hanson 2So.BelhavenPelahatchie, Miss.
DPDelanie LoyaFr.East Texas BaptistAustin, Texas
UTAmber ThibodeauxFr.East Texas BaptistMont Belvieu, Texas
PKennedy Carruth 2So.BelhavenSt. Francisville, La.
PKathryn Reed 2Sr.East Texas BaptistAxtell, Texas
PBayleigh Grogan 3Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorWimberley, Texas
At-LargeCourtney White (2B)So.East Texas BaptistJonestown, Texas
At-LargeJodie Vaughn (P) 3Sr.Sul Ross StateAndrews, Texas
At-LargeGracey Baucom (P)So.BelhavenPurvis, Miss.

Second Team

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
CPayslee Sims 3Sr.Sul Ross StateGreenwood, Texas
1BAlysa Torres 2Jr.LeTourneauPasadena, Texas
2BElissa Elliott 2So.Mary Hardin-BaylorEmory, Texas
3BMegan Todd 2Fr.UT DallasHouston, Texas
SSErica Riley 2So.Concordia TexasLeague City, Texas
OFAshley Ambrosy 2Fr.UT DallasHaslet, Texas
OFAngelica AbilaSo.McMurryLubbock, Texas
OFMarlee Blackwell 4Sr.BelhavenMontrose, Miss.
DPKennedy Carruth 2So.BelhavenSt. Francisville, La.
UTIzzy Gutierrez 2So.Mary Hardin-BaylorBelton, Texas
PJenna LewisJr.McMurryHearne, Texas
PHannah Kelley 2So.East Texas BaptistBelon, Texas
PRachel WilliamsGr.Mary Hardin-BaylorLorena, Texas
At-LargeNicole Peters (2B)Jr.UT DallasAllen, Texas
At-LargeEmily Michki (3B) 2Sr.McMurryMission, Texas
At-LargeAshley Hallmark (OF) 2Sr.Concordia TexasBurnet, Texas

Third Team

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
CBlakely NilesSo.Mary Hardin-BaylorCleveland, Texas
1BPeyton Newman 2Sr.Hardin-SimmonsBedford, Texas
2BSydney RunnelsSo.BelhavenSeminary, Miss.
3BAubrianna SalazarSo.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
SSAnnika Canaba 3Sr.Sul Ross StateAlpine, Texas
OFMary Frances EllisFr.East Texas BaptistWaskom, Texas
OFCamryn Hardin 2Sr.Sul Ross StateAlpine, Texas
OFAvery Markley 2So.UT DallasPlano, Texas
DPFaith FernandezJr.Hardin-SimmonsWaco, Texas
UTMack LucioFr.OzarksBedford, Texas
PEmilie HoelscherFr.UT DallasWaco, Texas
PAshley Croft 2So.East Texas BaptistCypress, Texas
PKinleigh Stotts 2Jr.McMurryCovington, Texas
At-LargeNadia Valverde (1B) 2Jr.Sul Ross StateEl Paso, Texas
At-LargeSarah Polanco (OF)Jr.Hardin-SimmonsEl Paso, Texas
At-LargeKylie Grisham (UT)Fr.LeTourneauHuntsville, Texas

Honorable Mention

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
CKayla OtisSr.McMurryAbilene, Texas
CCallie PooreJr.LeTourneauWhitney, Texas
1BMarin Musicant 2So.East Texas BaptistSan Diego, Calif.
1BJessika TruaxSr.McMurryLiberty Hill, Texas
3BElisabeth Paul 2So.Mary Hardin-BaylorChina Spring, Texas
SSMacy ZiskinSo.BelhavenBrookhaven, Miss.
SSMilly Cesare 2Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorFrisco, Texas
SSSarah DiessnerSo.Hardin-SimmonsTrophy Club, Texas
SSGrace DueckerSo.McMurryFredericksburg, Texas
OFHaley HensonFr.Hardin-SimmonsMaypearl, Texas
OFBailey Eggleston2So.Mary Hardin-BaylorSpring, Texas
OFMadison ForresterJr.Howard PayneKingwood, Texas
OFEllie CongaltonSo.Concordia TexasEtiwanda, Calif.
OFBrianna MartinezJr.McMurryYucaipa, Calif.
OFHeather RiosSr.Sul Ross StateCorpus Christi, Texas
OFEmilee AndersonSr.LeTourneauLa Porte, Texas
DPJulia CrofutJr.Mary Hardin-BaylorAustin, Texas
DPKasey Woolard 3Sr.McMurryTemple, Texas
UTEmma AdairFr.Hardin-SimmonsFlower Mound, Texas
PBailey Richey 3Sr.LeTourneauHumble, Texas
PKylie RuizFr.Hardin-SimmonsHarlingen, Texas
PNatalie ParkerSo.BelhavenDenham Springs, La.
PHaven Williams 2Jr.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Teas
PKaylen Washington 2Jr.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
PAubrianna SalazarSo.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
PGrason LongSo.Mary Hardin-BaylorCorrigan, Texas
PEmilee WadeFr.Mary Hardin-BaylorWaco, Texas

2 – Two-time All-Conference

3 – Three-time All-Conference

4 – Four-time All-Conference