RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ softball team had 12 different Cowgirls named to the 2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams, announced on Tuesday by the conference in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Senior catcher Karis Hessert and graduate senior second baseman Mason McCord were both named first team all-ASC for this season. Hessert becomes a three-time all-ASC player and McCord receives the honor for the second time.

Hessert led the Cowgirls hitting .374 with 34 RBIs and nine homeruns this season. She ends her Cowgirl career top-10 in seven different hitting categories and is tied for the most runners caught stealing with 35 thrown out. Most notably, Hessert finished No. 3 all-time with 26 career homeruns. She was also named to the ASC all-tournament team this year.

McCord joins Hessert on the all-ASC first team at second base. McCord hit .352 for the Cowgirls and was second on the team with 28 RBIs and six homeruns. She finishes up her Cowgirl time on a handful of top-10 lists, including the fifth-most in homeruns with 18.

Four Cowgirls were named to the all-ASC third team, Peyton Newman, Aubrianna Salazar, Faith Fernandez, and Sarah Polanco. Graduate senior first baseman Newman hit .304 this season with four doubles, two triples, and a homerun with 21 RBIs for the Cowgirls. This is Newman’s second all-ASC award of her career.

Fernandez was named all-ASC as a DP, leading the Cowgirls in doubles with 12 on the year. She also was third on the team with 24 RBIs and four homeruns. Polanco earned an at-large spot on the all-ASC team from centerfield where she was second for the Cowgirls hitting .359. Polanco led the team with five triple and added 23 RBIs.

Salazar was all-ASC third team at third base and doubled up with an honorable mention all-ASC bid pitching for Hardin-Simmons. She hit .324 as a sophomore wit seven doubles, a triple, two homeruns, and drove in 13 RBIs. In the circle, Salazar pitched the best ERA for the Cowgirls at 2.70 with the lowest opponent batting average of .207 in 46 innings. She was also named to the ASC all-tournament team this year.

Six more Cowgirls were named all-ASC honorable mention, Sarah Diessner, Haley Henson, Emma Adair, Kylie Ruiz, Haven Williams, and Kaylen Washington.

Diessner ended her sophomore year hitting .322 for the Cowgirls at short stop. Junior pitchers Williams and Washington led the Cowgirl staff picking up their second career all-ASC awards. The duo took the top spots in major pitching categories on the team, Williams with eight wins and 51 strikeouts in 86 innings and a shutout with four saves and Washington throwing ten wins with 66 strikeouts in 88 innings with two shutouts.

Three freshmen made the all-ASC team for the Cowgirls, Henson at outfielder, Adair for utility, and Ruiz pitching. Henson and Adair had great production in limited at-bats on the season, Henson hitting .340 and Adair swinging .404. Ruiz threw for six wins and 27 strikeouts with three saves in 47 innings in her first season.

The Cowgirls wrapped up another season in the ASC tournament semifinal game, finishing with a record of 29-15 and 18-12 in the ASC.

2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards



Individual Awards

Player of the Year – Allie Gordon, Belhaven

Pitcher of the Year – Kennedy Carruth, Belhaven 2

Freshman of the Year – Ellie Jones, Belhaven

Newcomer of the Year – Courtney White, East Texas Baptist

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Milly Cesare, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coaching Staff of the Year – Belhaven (Kevin Griffin – Head Coach; Courtney Fairley, McKenna Gillespie) 2

2 – Two-time award recipient



First Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Karis Hessert 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Royse City, Texas 1B Ellie Jones Fr. Belhaven Nesbit, Miss. 2B Mason McCord 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Greenville, Texas 3B Tauryn Cummings 2 So. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas 3B Allie Gordon 3 So. Belhaven Macon, Ga. SS Tristen Maddox 2 So. East Texas Baptist Mission, Texas OF Sarah Bledsoe So. East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas OF Lexi Harris 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marquez, Texas OF Haley Hanson 2 So. Belhaven Pelahatchie, Miss. DP Delanie Loya Fr. East Texas Baptist Austin, Texas UT Amber Thibodeaux Fr. East Texas Baptist Mont Belvieu, Texas P Kennedy Carruth 2 So. Belhaven St. Francisville, La. P Kathryn Reed 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Axtell, Texas P Bayleigh Grogan 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Wimberley, Texas At-Large Courtney White (2B) So. East Texas Baptist Jonestown, Texas At-Large Jodie Vaughn (P) 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Andrews, Texas At-Large Gracey Baucom (P) So. Belhaven Purvis, Miss.

Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Payslee Sims 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Greenwood, Texas 1B Alysa Torres 2 Jr. LeTourneau Pasadena, Texas 2B Elissa Elliott 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Emory, Texas 3B Megan Todd 2 Fr. UT Dallas Houston, Texas SS Erica Riley 2 So. Concordia Texas League City, Texas OF Ashley Ambrosy 2 Fr. UT Dallas Haslet, Texas OF Angelica Abila So. McMurry Lubbock, Texas OF Marlee Blackwell 4 Sr. Belhaven Montrose, Miss. DP Kennedy Carruth 2 So. Belhaven St. Francisville, La. UT Izzy Gutierrez 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas P Jenna Lewis Jr. McMurry Hearne, Texas P Hannah Kelley 2 So. East Texas Baptist Belon, Texas P Rachel Williams Gr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lorena, Texas At-Large Nicole Peters (2B) Jr. UT Dallas Allen, Texas At-Large Emily Michki (3B) 2 Sr. McMurry Mission, Texas At-Large Ashley Hallmark (OF) 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Burnet, Texas

Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Blakely Niles So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Cleveland, Texas 1B Peyton Newman 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Bedford, Texas 2B Sydney Runnels So. Belhaven Seminary, Miss. 3B Aubrianna Salazar So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas SS Annika Canaba 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas OF Mary Frances Ellis Fr. East Texas Baptist Waskom, Texas OF Camryn Hardin 2 Sr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas OF Avery Markley 2 So. UT Dallas Plano, Texas DP Faith Fernandez Jr. Hardin-Simmons Waco, Texas UT Mack Lucio Fr. Ozarks Bedford, Texas P Emilie Hoelscher Fr. UT Dallas Waco, Texas P Ashley Croft 2 So. East Texas Baptist Cypress, Texas P Kinleigh Stotts 2 Jr. McMurry Covington, Texas At-Large Nadia Valverde (1B) 2 Jr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas At-Large Sarah Polanco (OF) Jr. Hardin-Simmons El Paso, Texas At-Large Kylie Grisham (UT) Fr. LeTourneau Huntsville, Texas

Honorable Mention

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Kayla Otis Sr. McMurry Abilene, Texas C Callie Poore Jr. LeTourneau Whitney, Texas 1B Marin Musicant 2 So. East Texas Baptist San Diego, Calif. 1B Jessika Truax Sr. McMurry Liberty Hill, Texas 3B Elisabeth Paul 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor China Spring, Texas SS Macy Ziskin So. Belhaven Brookhaven, Miss. SS Milly Cesare 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Frisco, Texas SS Sarah Diessner So. Hardin-Simmons Trophy Club, Texas SS Grace Duecker So. McMurry Fredericksburg, Texas OF Haley Henson Fr. Hardin-Simmons Maypearl, Texas OF Bailey Eggleston2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Spring, Texas OF Madison Forrester Jr. Howard Payne Kingwood, Texas OF Ellie Congalton So. Concordia Texas Etiwanda, Calif. OF Brianna Martinez Jr. McMurry Yucaipa, Calif. OF Heather Rios Sr. Sul Ross State Corpus Christi, Texas OF Emilee Anderson Sr. LeTourneau La Porte, Texas DP Julia Crofut Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas DP Kasey Woolard 3 Sr. McMurry Temple, Texas UT Emma Adair Fr. Hardin-Simmons Flower Mound, Texas P Bailey Richey 3 Sr. LeTourneau Humble, Texas P Kylie Ruiz Fr. Hardin-Simmons Harlingen, Texas P Natalie Parker So. Belhaven Denham Springs, La. P Haven Williams 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Teas P Kaylen Washington 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas P Aubrianna Salazar So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas P Grason Long So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Corrigan, Texas P Emilee Wade Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Waco, Texas

2 – Two-time All-Conference

3 – Three-time All-Conference

4 – Four-time All-Conference