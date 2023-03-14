LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Hardin-Simmons’ Cowgirl softball team was ranked No. 24 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll for Division III on Tuesday.

The Cowgirls are currently 16-2 and 6-0 in the American Southwest Conference. Most notably, Hardin-Simmons defeated No. 4 Texas Lutheran once in a split series in Seguin.

This is the first time the Cowgirl softball team has been nationally ranked since 2008. At 16-2, this is also the best start to a season for head coach Chanin Billings in her sixth season at Hardin-Simmons.

The Cowgirls hold a team average of .353 with six hitters right at or above the .400 mark, five of them with more than 20 hits in the first 18 games. Senior infielder Sarah Diessner leads the team batting .457 with a pair of homeruns and 17 RBIs, slugging .696. Freshman Ella Salinas lead the team with 24 RBIs hitting .426 on the season.

The Cowgirls boast a team ERA of 2.97 with three usual starters of Haven Williams, Kaylen Washington, and Aubrianna Salazar. Williams has just a 2.04 ERA and a .246 batting average against with two complete games and a shutout in 37 innings. Washington has thrown 42 innings with a combined shutout at a 2.69 ERA and .234 average against. Salazar has a 2.84 ERA and lead the staff with 25 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched with an opponent batting average of .182.

The Cowgirls have swept both Ozarks and Sul Ross State to own the top spot in the ASC at 6-0. HSU will take the week off for spring break before traveling to Concordia for an ASC series in Round Rock beginning March 24.