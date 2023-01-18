The HSU Cowgirls are still all alone at the top of the American Southwest Conference after winning a pair of road games last weekend.

One of the biggest reasons for their success this season is rebounding.

Most don’t think about that part of the game, but the Cowgirls pull down 43 rebounds a game.

Kiki Gonzalez and Natasha Blizzard, as a pair, pull down over five offensive boards a game.

Hallie Edmondson said, “Right, they make us have a completely different confidence than we’ve ever had before. I was 0/5 in the first half and at halftime Tasha was like you keep shooting cause I’m gonna get the board every time. I hope you miss cause I’m gonna get the board. So it just gives you a different kind of confidence that every time you shoot it, it doesn’t matter cause they’re gonna get it.”

Head coach Kendra Whitehead said, “Yeah Tasha and Kiki have been a really good 1,2 punch and we really don’t drop off at all when Kiki comes in, but Tasha is scoring at such a high percentage. Probably the top in the league right now, so we feel really confident that when we get it inside we’ll do something positive with it.”

Natasha Blizzard said, “I definitely think that each of us has a role, and mine is to just be a big body in the paint. Using my size is just one thing that I try to do cause most of the time I am undersized. So it is fun when we do have the size advantage and I get to work on going to the boards and working hard and getting putback’s with contact so.”

The Cowgirls continue their five-game road trip Thursday night at East Texas Baptist in Marshall.

ETBU trails the Cowgirls by three games in the standings.