Every now and then teams have seasons they would like to forget. It was not too long ago the Hardin-Simmons University Softball team was at the bottom of the conference standings. This year the Cowgirls have a legitimate chance to compete for the American Southwest Conference title.

In 2018, the HSU Softball team finished the season with a 1-37 record.

The Cowgirls have come a long way since then. So far this year HSU is 21-7, and sitting in 4th place in the American Southwest Conference.

“This whole season we’ve had the goal in mind to make it back to the postseason and all of that good stuff, and so I think that we just all are on the same page with our goals, and we’re working towards that as a team,” said Kaylen Washington.

“We’ve had some really, really good kids that have kind of, I guess you can say laid the foundation of turning this program around, and it’s been really good to see some of our freshman coming up and step up really big. Our pitching staff has done very, very well this year, and that’s kind of been a good thing that has taken off for the team. We’re finally older and we have more experience. Virtually every pitcher that we had returning had pitched in the conference tournament and that really is a big factor,” said Head Coach Chanin Naudin-Billings.

“Last year would be my freshman year, and seeing the fight and the drive on the softball team definitely is helping us this year. Coach kind of pushed us all, and we’ve all worked super hard to get to where we are now,” said Aubrianna Salazar.

The Cowgirls have this weekend off before hosting the McMurry War Hawks next weekend, in a crosstown showdown that could have a massive impact on the playoff standings.

“You have this vision and this dream of how you’re going to get it done, and it’s good to see it start to come together,” said Naudin-Billings.

“This year we’re setting ourselves up a little bit more for success in the next coming tournament,” said Salazar.

“We’re going to have our bad days, but when the good days come we’re just going to roll on it, and I’m excited to see where it ends,” said Washington.