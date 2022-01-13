HSU Cowgirls Roll At Howard Payne

BROWNWOOD, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ nationally-ranked women’s basketball team shook off a cold first quarter to explode past a shorthanded Howard Payne team, 78-45, in American Southwest Conference action at the Brownwood Coliseum on Thursday.

The Cowgirls opened the game going just 2-for-18 and the only two made shots in the first quarter were 3-pointer by Parris Parmer. HSU trailed 14-10 when Lily Janek hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Jackets with 7:38 to play in the first half.

After that, it was all Cowgirls. HSU hit four 3-pointers and went on a 26-4 run to end the first half. HPU only made one of its last 12 shots from the field in the first half and HSU took a 36-18 lead into the halftime break.

The Cowgirls dominated in the second half and continued to build on its lead. HSU had a 25-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

HSU held Howard Payne to 30.5 percent on the game and forced 21 turnovers and blocked 11 shots.

Brittany Schnabel led the Cowgirls with 19 points, She’Ray Wilson added 15 points and Hallie Edmondson scored 13 in a balance Cowgirl attack. Freshman Ashton Garner had eight points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

Bria Neal was the only HPU player in double figures with 21 points.

The 19th-ranked Cowgirls are now 11-2 on the year and 6-2 in league play. HPU fell to 3-11 overall and 1-9 in league play. HSU will travel to Sul Ross State on Saturday at 1 p.m.