HSU Cowgirls selected to host NCAA tournament games

HSU will host the NCAA action in Abilene, Texas at the HSU Soccer Complex after claiming their 17th straight American Southwest Conference Championship. The Cowgirls are currently 17-2-1 on the season.

The games are set for 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with the winners playing on Sunday at 3 p.m. The first game at 1 p.m. will feature the Trinity University Tigers against the Pacific Lutheran University Lutes. The second game at 3:30 p.m. is the host Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls versus the Southwestern University Pirates.

Southwestern is 16-4-1 on the year and earned the automatic bid by winning the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in penalty kicks over Trinity who are 15-3-1. Pacific Lutheran is 16-2-2 on the season and earned the automatic bid out of the Northwest Conference.