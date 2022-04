On Saturday afternoon, the Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls and McMurry War Hawks met on the diamond for the final game of the 2022 Crosstown Showdown.

The Cowgirls won both games in Friday’s doubleheader, which gave them the opportunity to go for the series sweep on Saturday.

HSU’s offense got off to a hot start by putting a couple of runs on the board in the third inning. The Cowgirls never looked back as they cruised to another win, 6-2.