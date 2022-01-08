HSU Cowgirls top McMurry in Crosstown Showdown, 88-69

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball returned to action for the first time since Dec. 21, falling to nationally-ranked Hardin-Simmons by an 88-69 final Saturday at the Mabee Complex.

The two American Southwest Conference rivals started competitive, with the War Hawks (0-12, 0-7 ASC) scoring the first four points of the game via Destiny Mathews. The No. 21 Cowgirls (10-2, 5-2 ASC) then jumped to a 19-12 lead, but a 5-0 run by McMurry trimmed it to two by the quarter break. Junior Taya Bridges made a three-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to make it 19-17.

The second quarter was the difference maker for HSU, as they outscored McMurry 22-8 in that span. Both teams put up points in the second half – with HSU slightly outscoring the War Hawks 47-44 – but McMurry could not overcome the second quarter deficit. HSU shot 50 percent, going 28-56 on field goals and 14-29 on triples.

Despite the loss, McMurry had its fourth-highest scoring total of the season, shooting 48 percent on 24-50 shooting. McMurry also did well in turning HSU miscues into points, scoring 32 points on 24 forced turnovers. McMurry had a 15-9 advantage in steals.



Mathews led the way with 21 points and four rebounds without a turnover, while junior guard D’Asia White added 14 points, six assists and four rebounds. Bridges finished with 11 points, sinking both of her three-point shots, while adding a team-high four steals.

Brittany Schnabel lead Hardin-Simmons with 20 points, shooting 4-6 from three.

This game was originally scheduled for later this month, but was moved to today since neither team had an opponent due to health and safety protocols. The original games against UT Dallas and LeTourneau are considered “no contests” and will not be made up.

McMurry hits the road for its next two games, taking on Sul Ross State on Jan. 13 in Alpine and Howard Payne on Jan. 15 in Brownwood.