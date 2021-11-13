HSU Cross Country Wraps up at Pomona Regional

CLAREMONT, Calif. – Hardin-Simmons’ cross country teams finished up the year with athletes running in the NCAA West Regional races on Saturday at Pomona-Pitzer.

The Cowgirls were represented by senior Brittany Acosta, who was an all-ASC performer at the ASC Championships. Acosta finished with a time of 24:26 at the NCAA race.

The Cowboys had junior Eric Monroy advance to see the NCAA regional race in California. Monroy led the Cowboy team all season and was also a first team all-ASC runner at the ASC Championships. Monroy finished the NCAA West Regional race in a time of 27:32.