HSU Cross Country Wraps up at Pomona Regional

BCH Sports

by: Hardin-Simmons University Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

CLAREMONT, Calif. – Hardin-Simmons’ cross country teams finished up the year with athletes running in the NCAA West Regional races on Saturday at Pomona-Pitzer.

The Cowgirls were represented by senior Brittany Acosta, who was an all-ASC performer at the ASC Championships. Acosta finished with a time of 24:26 at the NCAA race.

The Cowboys had junior Eric Monroy advance to see the NCAA regional race in California. Monroy led the Cowboy team all season and was also a first team all-ASC runner at the ASC Championships. Monroy finished the NCAA West Regional race in a time of 27:32.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

BCH Sports

Trending stories