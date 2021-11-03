HSU defense is stealing the ball and leading the Cowboys to victories

The HSU Cowboys continue the season on Saturday in Sherman, and they take one of the best ballhawking defenses with them.

The Cowboys are stealing the ball from the opponents at an incredible rate in the last three weeks.

They picked off five passes from Howard Payne last week and forced a total of 11 turnovers in the last three games.

It’s impressive, and it’s leading to victories.

Brock Bujnoch said, “Our defense is very hard nosed, we’re very close and we know what our end goal is at the end of every play and that’s eleven men to the football and if you’re not the one mkaing the play then you’re the one getting the ball out which is a huge difference we made towards the backend to the season.”

Jesse Burleson said, “Most important thing is they take advantage of the opportunities they get and we have forced a lot of turnovers the last couple of weeks and that is a huge benefit for your team.”

Terrell Franklin said, “Coach Will, he puts us in a position to make plays and just relying on your teammates and doing your job it comes pretty easy and we just trust in eachother and go out there and make plays.”

HSU faces Austin College on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Cowboys are ranked 8th in the nation.

The Kangaroos are riding a 5-game winning streak into the game.