The sixth-ranked Hardin-Simmons Cowboys hosted the fifth-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders.

The Cowboy’s offense clicked well early on in the game, starting with a touchdown run on the opening drive for HSU by former Abilene High standout Noah Garcia.

Hardin-Simmons’ defense did very well the first half of the game, holding the Crusaders to two field goals before finally squeezing in a touchdown to tie the game up at 13.

The Cowboys bit off a little more than they could chew giving up several turnovers that led to points on UMHB’s side.

The Crusaders scored 37 unanswered points after and never looked back.

HSU falls 50-20.

Up next: The Cowboys take the short 4.5 mile trip to Wilford Moore Stadium where the McMurry Warhawks will host the Crosstown Showdown.

Other Div. III Scores:

McMurry 33, Southwestern 38

Howard Payne 33, East Texas Baptist 21