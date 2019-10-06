HSU falls to Texas Lutheran, 38-27

The HSU Cowboys were handed their first loss of the 2019 season by the Bulldogs of Texas Lutheran at home, 38-27.

HSU opened the game on a high in the 1st Quarter when Jaquan Hemphill broke an HSU record for the longest play with a 97-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.

In the 2nd Quarter, the game momentum shifted in favor of the Bulldogs.

After a field goal, Austin Mathews 1-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs the lead.

HSU would respond with a field goal, however, a Daniel Enriquez 58-yard interception return with 12 seconds left to the half gave the Bulldogs a 17-10 lead.

After an HSU field goal to open the second half, the Bulldogs added another defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery and return to make it 24 – 13.

Hemphill scored on a 10-yard touchdown to make it a 4-point game.

However, Mathews responded with a 30-yard score to TLU an 11-point lead.

Hemphill at the end of the 3rd rushed for his third touchdown for 57 yards to make it 31-27 Bulldogs.

In the 4th Quarter, TLU had a pick-six to put the nail in the coffin and hand HSU the loss.

HSU falls to 4-1. They will have a bye next week before hosting Belhaven.