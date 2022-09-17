PLATTEVILLE, Wis.– Hardin-Simmons’ sixth-ranked football team went on the road and shut out No. 24 UW-Platteville, 41-0, on Saturday afternoon in Platteville, Wis.

The defense dominated from the outset and pitched the shutout and forced three turnovers in the contest. HSU outgained the Pioneers 387-224. HSU had 260 yards on the ground.

Defensive tackle Jordan Hammonds set the Cowboys up for their first score when he grabbed a screen pass and returned it to the 5-yard line. HSU punched it in on a 1-yard touchdown by Myles Featherston with 10:09 to play in the first quarter.

Neither team was able to do much until the final couple of minutes of the first half as the teams locked in a defensive battle. Jamel LaFond forced a fumble and Davonte Nephew recovered it for the Cowboys. HSU then went 48 yards in five plays and Gaylon Glynn found Gatlin Martin on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 1:22 to play in the first half.

The defense came right back and forced a quick punt and the Cowboys drove it down and Grayson Bearden hit a 30-yard field goal with :04 to play in the first half.

In the second half, HSU took its first drive down and Bearden nailed his second field goal a 26-yarder. The defense made another stop and Kai Brinkerhoff scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Glynn to make the score 27-0.

Colton Marshall had a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Terrell Franklin came up with an interception in the end zone to preserve the shutout. HSU was able to run down the clock with a time-consuming final drive and Kolby Youngblood scored with :16 to play.

Featherston had 73 yards, Marshall had 70 yards and Youngblood 66. Matt Mitchell led the defense with eight tackles.

The Cowboys are now 2-0 on the year and UW-Platteville is 1-2. HSU will host Mary Hardin-Baylor next Saturday at 6 p.m. in another top 25 match-up.