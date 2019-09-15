HSU hangs on, defeats Trinity 16-10

The HSU Cowboys home opener did not go according to plan, however, the Cowboys hold on to win 16-10.

In the 1st Quarter, Trinity go on the board on a Tommy Lavine 6 yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Messex to make it 7-0.

HSU would respond with 3 field goals across the next two quarters of play by Jamie Pogue (a 25-yarder in the 1st, 22 in the 2nd, and a 27-yarder in the 3rd) to make it 9-7 HSU.

Late in the 3rd, Brennen Wooten connected with Kevi Evans on a 9 yard pass for a touchdown to put the Cowboys up 16-7.

In the 4th, Trinity kicked a field goal to make it a one score game.

The Cowboys were able to hold on in the final minutes to preserve the lead and won it 16-10.