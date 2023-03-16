ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team had a pair of players named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention all-American team for the 2022-23 season.

Parris Parmer and Natasha Blizzard were both named to the list after great seasons for the Cowgirls. Parmer, a senior forward from San Angelo, averaged 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Blizzard, a senior center from Belton, averaged 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She also shot 66.1 percent from the field for the season.

They are the first All-Americans at HSU since HSU athletic Hall of Famer Lauren Harris nabbed All-American honors in 2004.

They led the Cowgirls to the NCAA tournament and finished with a 24-4 record. They became the first team at HSU since 2006 to win an NCAA tournament game.