ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– It was a hot day for it, but nonetheless 61 teams gathered together here in the Key City.

The Hardin-Simmons football team held their annual Big Bodies State Linemen Challenge today and

10 Big Country teams competed today in various events.

Stamford was named the 2A champions of the day and had a great outing.

Hardin-Simmons head football coach Jesse Burleson was pleased with the turnout and the competition.

Head coach Jesse Burleson said, “It’s really crazy because we actually started this when I was coaching high school football in Temple in 2003. So, this is the 20-year anniversary I guess you would say. We started with about six teams and about 40 kids and now we’re at 61 teams and almost 700 today. So, I think it’s kind of taken on a life of its own. It was an intense competition today and I think all those guys took their game up to the next level.”

Burleson added, “I heard several of the guys say this was the most fun they’ve had this summer. So that was the whole purpose just to get them out here and let them have a great time, competing against the best in the state and be able to crown some champions. So, awesome day, all in all, I couldn’t ask for a better day.”