HSU holds off McMurry in Crosstown Showdown thriller

The McMurry War Hawks had a short commute for their crosstown showdown with the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys.

The War Hawks gave the Cowboys all they could handle, but in the end HSU came out on top in close finish, 24-21.

This is a much needed win for HSU, after their heartbreaking loss last week to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the closing minutes. The Cowboys improve to 4-1 on the season, and they are hitting the road to face the East Texas Baptist Tigers next weekend.

As for the McMurry War Hawks, they fall to 1-3, and they will be looking get back on track next Saturday during their homecoming game against Austin College.