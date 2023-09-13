ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The HSU Cowboys are 2-0 on the season after an impressive come from behind victory in Week 2.

The Cowboys trailed 11th-ranked Wisconson La Crosse in the second half by a touchdown, but they scored the final 14 points of the game to claim an important non-conference road win, as far as postseason play is concerned.

The offense turned it on in the final two frames with 215 total yards and a pair of scores that lead to a seven-point victory.

HSU head coach Jesse Burleson said, “I think the biggest thing is that is like a playoff environment, you know, two heavy weight teams early in the season. Once our guys settled in, they came out in the second half and went and scored in two plays, and said, ‘Now we are playing our brand of football.’ Once we started doing that, I think everything just kind of started to click together. Our guys did what they are capable of doing. We know that’s a lot. We’ve have really high expectations, and they’ll keep building on those.”

Gaylon Glynn said, “I think it’s a fun thing when you can go out there and trust those guys that are either beside me or on the other side of the ball. We just played together as a team. We complimented each other, and it showed.”

The Cowboys are open this week, and they go back out on another long road trip.

HSU is headed to Massachusetts to take on Endicott College.

The Cowboys are 2-0, and the Gulls are 1-1.