The HSU Cowboys found out this week they are entering the 2022 season as the sixth ranked team in the nation in NCAA Division III football.

That comes on the heals of a 9-1 record in 2021, and they were snubbed by the NCAA Division III playoff committee.

Head coach Jesse Burleson believes he put a schedule together for his team that will test them.

They have a couple of interesting non-conference games, and of course, the annual showdown with Mary Hardin-Baylor is coming in Week 3.

Burleson said, “It’s a stacked schedule. I believe week three we’re gonna go on up to Wisconsin. Go on up to Plattville. That’ll be a big test for us. We’ll come back here and play Mary Hardin-Baylor, thst’s gonna be a tough game. But our guys are looking forward to the challenge. And we’ve got a lot of returning starters and a lot of guys that have really stepped up. And have proven their chance to play and a chance to go take us to the next level. That’s our whole goal is to not be one of those teams on the fringe, we wanna go be the absolute best team in the nation and our guys are working towards that.”

HSU opens conference against Mary Hardin-Baylor on September 24 at Shelton Stadium.

The winner of that one is expected to win the American Southwest Conference.