ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The HSU Cowboys and the McMurry War Hawks are getting ready to meet up for what is probably the last time, for a while.

HSU enters the battle for the Moore Trophy off a victory over Howard Payne.

The Cowboys jumped out to a big lead, but they ended up letting the Jackets back in the game.

No worries, HSU is one of the best second half teams in the conference.

They keep fighting, and the Cowboys come out on the right end of things more often than not.

DeMarcus Coleman said, “Our defense has shown a lot of perseverence this year and a lot of fight. I know a lot of these guys will go to war for each and everyone of these guys, and our coaching staff is tremendous. They put us in great situations to get us to be successful.”

Jesse Burleson said, “It’s really a pretty simple deal. We’ve had opportunities to go into the half with the lead, but we’re not too worried about that. Obviously, you would like to, but it’s a 60 minute game. You’ve got to win all four quarters. If you go in a little down at the half, you’ve got to find a way to win the second half. That’s exactly what we want to do.”

The Cowboys are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in American Southwest Conference, and they are ranked 18th in the nation by d3football.com.