HSU looks forward to Top-10 game with Mary Hardin-Baylor

The HSU Cowboys are undefeated, so far, this year and ranked seventh in the nation in NCAA Division III.

This week, they face the tallest challenge of the season.

The Cowboys are headed to Belton to take on the top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders.

Sure it’s a match up of ranked teams, but here’s a little more perspective of the importance of the game.

The winner of this game has won the American Southwest Conference every year since 1998.

That said, the Cowboys are trying to treat it as another game.

Head coach Jesse Burleson said, “Well I think the biggest thing is we’re gonna keep the emphasis on us. Each and every week the opponent is gonna change and the opportunity is gonna change but what doesn’t change is keeping the emphasis 100% on us and what we need to do as a team and as a program and our guys understand that and done a really good job of keeping their head on straight and focus on the task at hand.”

HSU Kicker Jamie Pogue said, “We’re just excited for the opportunity and we’re gonna treat every week like it’s a big time championship game but balancing that with just doing our job and not trying to be superheroes.”

As usual, you can expect a close game between these two.

The last three games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

They play in Belton at 6 p.m. on Saturday.