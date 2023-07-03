The American Southwest Conference is in a tough spot entering the 2023 season. After this year, only Mary Hardin-Baylor, HSU, Howard Payne and East Texas Baptist are going to be in the conference.

Texas Football Magazine says the HSU Cowboys are going to finish 2023 in second place, but they have the best chance to knock off national power Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Cowboys lost all of their receivers from their playoff season in 2022, but there are plenty of players to take the field. Look for Myles Featherston and Noah Garcia to shine of the Cowboys in the backfield. The Cowboys get the 2023 campaign started on September 1st against Albright College.

Kevin Bachtel takes over his brother as the head coach at Howard Payne this season. The Yellowjackets finished third last season, and they are picked to do that again this season. This is some turn over on the field, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Four defensive backs are set to start for the first time, but quarterback Landon McKinney is back to lead the offense at quarterback. He threw for 2,878 yards in 2023. The Jackets open the season in Oregon against George Fox on September 1.

This is McMurry’s final season in the the American Southwest Conference, as they prepare to head to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. Head coach Jordan Neal would love to surprise some folks with a great farewell season. The War Hawks are deeper than they’ve been in Neal’s previous seasons, and they need that depth to work their way into the top half of the ASC. McMurry opens 2023 in Arkansas against Birmingham Southern on August 31.

American Southwest Conference

1)Mary Hardin-Baylor

2)HSU Cowboys

3)Howard Payne

4)Sul Ross St.

5)East Texas Baptist

6)Texas Lutheran

7)McMurry

8)Austin College