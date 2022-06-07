RICHARDSON, Texas – Eight American Southwest Conference member institutions were recognized by the conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as recipients of ASC-SAAC Team Sportsmanship awards for the spring 2022 sport seasons.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches and fans throughout the season. The spring 2022 awards are presented in baseball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field and women’s track & field with each of the 11 campus SAACs voting within the sports it sponsors.

Concordia Texas and Howard Payne led the ASC with three team SAAC awards.

Concordia was the sole recipient in softball, claiming the award for the second time and first time since 2009. The Tornados also shared the award in men’s track & field, also winning it in 2016 and women’s tennis (West Division) for the first time.

HPU shared the women’s tennis (West Division) sportsmanship honors, claiming it for the third time (2016, 2018, 2022) and the men’s tennis (West Division) award for the third time as well (2016, 2017, 2022). The Yellow Jackets also won the men’s golf award for the first time since 2018.

McMurry also was a recipient in men’s track & field for the first time in program history.

Ozarks captured the baseball award for the third time in program history (2012, 2014, 2022).

Hardin-Simmons was honored for a fifth time, the most in women’s golf, having received the award in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

East Texas Baptist shared the women’s golf award, winning it for the first time.

LeTourneau earned the award in the East Division in both men’s and women’s tennis. The YellowJackets have the most honors in men’s tennis with seven (2010, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 22) and the most on the women’s side with six (2010, 12, 13, 14, 19, 22).

Belhaven was the recipient of the women’s track & field award for the first time.

The ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award is presented for the 14th year during the 2021-22 sport seasons.

ASC Spring 2022 SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award

Presented by the ASC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Baseball: Ozarks

Men’s Golf: Howard Payne

Women’s Golf (co): East Texas Baptist and Hardin-Simmons

Softball: Concordia Texas

Men’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Men’s Tennis, West Division: Howard Payne

Women’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Women’s Tennis, West Division (co): Concordia Texas and Howard Payne

Men’s Track & Field (co): Concordia Texas and McMurry

Women’s Track & Field: Belhaven