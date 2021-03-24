HSU, McMurry, and Howard Payne land players on ASC All-West team

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas senior guard Dimitrius Underwood and Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Josiah Johnson were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively, announced by the league office in conjunction with the release of the 2021 American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams on Wednesday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Underwood, who also won the award in 2019, averaged 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game to go with 33 steals, while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. He was also the East Division Defensive Player of the Year.

Johnson broke the ASC single-season scoring average at 29.3 points per game, to go with 7.9 rebounds, 59 assists and 54 steals. He also shot 51 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from outside and 86.7 percent from the free throw line.

Underwood and Johnson, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, are joined by Ozarks senior guard Bryson Johnson, Sul Ross State senior guard Tristen Licon and Louisiana College senior guard Kae’ron Baker.

In the East Division, LeTourneau guard Deonte Jackson and UTD forward Kameron Pruitt were the Co-Freshmen of the Year. Zach Byrd from Ozarks and Galen Smith, Jr. of Louisiana College were the Co-Newcomers of the Year and East Texas Baptist’s Landin Brown was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Travis Carruthers was the Coach of the Year after leading Ozarks to a 10-3 record, East Division regular season title and the ASC Championship.

In the West, McMurry forward Michael Imariagbe and SRSU guard Carson Perkins were the Co-Freshmen of the Year, while UMHB forward Ty Prince was the Newcomer of the Year. Licon was the Defensive Player of the Year and teammate Jezreel Griffin was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Clif Carroll was the Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career, after leading the Cru to a 16-4 record and 13-0 mark in league play in his first year at the helm.

Licon was the only four-time All-Division selection in 2021.

All-Conference Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Josiah Johnson So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Big Sandy, Texas

Bryson Johnson Sr. G Ozarks Katy, Texas

Tristen Licon 2 Jr. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

Kae’ron Baker Sr. G Louisiana College Navasota, Texas

Dimitrius Underwood 3 Sr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas

3 Three-Time All-Conference / 2 Two-Time All-Conference

All-Division Teams

East Division

Player of the Year – Dimitrius Underwood, UT Dallas 2

Co-Freshman of the Year – Deonte Jackson, LeTourneau

Co-Freshman of the Year – Kameron Pruitt, UT Dallas

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Zach Byrd, Ozarks

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Galen Smith, Jr., Louisiana College

Defensive Player of the Year – Dimitrius Underwood, UT Dallas

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Landin Brown, East Texas Baptist

Coach of the Year – Travis Carruthers, Ozarks

2 Two-Time East Division Player of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Dimitrius Underwood 3 Sr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas

Bryson Johnson 2 Sr. G Ozarks Katy, Texas

Kae’ron Baker 3 Sr. G Louisiana College Navasota, Texas

Galen Smith, Jr. Jr. C Louisiana College Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Deonte Jackson Fr. G LeTourneau Nacogdoches, Texas

3 Three-Time East All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Division Team

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Luke Couch 2 So. G Belhaven Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Zach Bobo Sr. G Ozarks Jacksonville, Ark.

Charlie Cochran Jr. F East Texas Baptist Louisville, Ky.

Michael Forster Sr. F UT Dallas Austin, Texas

Andrew Eberhardt 2 Jr. G LeTourneau Pearland, Texas

2 Two-Time East All-Division Team

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown

Kameron Pruitt F UT Dallas Heath, Texas

Deonte Jackson G LeTourneau Nacogdoches, Texas

Dylan Miles G UT Dallas Humble, Texas

Jacob Dukes C Ozarks Frisco, Texas

Isaac Stolzenburg G LeTourneau Cleburne, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Dimitrius Underwood 2 Sr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas

Ferontay Banks Jr. G Louisiana College Lafayette, La.

Landin Brown 3 Gr. G East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas

Darnel Renelique Sr. F Ozarks Katy, Texas

Kyle Matthews Jr. G/F LeTourneau Pearland, Texas

3 Three-Time East All-Defensive Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Defensive Team

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Zach Byrd Jr. F Ozarks West Memphis, Ark.

Kelden Pruitt 2 Sr. F UT Dallas Heath, Texas

Aaron Gregg Jr. G East Texas Baptist Austin, Texas

Landin Brown 3 Gr. G East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas

John Argue 2 So. F LeTourneau Houston, Texas

Matthew McMillan So. G Belhaven Martin, Tenn.

3 Three-Time East All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Division Team

West Division

Player of the Year – Josiah Johnson, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Co-Freshman of the Year – Michael Imariagbe, McMurry

Co-Freshman of the Year – Carson Perkins, Sul Ross State

Newcomer of the Year – Ty Prince Mary Hardin-Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year – Tristen Licon, Sul Ross State

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Jezreel Griffin, Sul Ross State

Coach of the Year – Clif Carroll, Mary Hardin-Baylor

5 Five-Time West Division Coach of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Josiah Johnson So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Big Sandy, Texas

Tristen Licon Sr. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

Ty Prince Jr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Thorndale, Texas

Aidan Walsh So. G Hardin-Simmons Katy, Texas

Steven Quinn Jr. F Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas

Tyrell Thompson Sr. F Howard Payne Houston, Texas

4 Four-Time West All-Division Team / 3 Three-Time West All-Division Team

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Remy Minor Jr. G McMurry Houston, Texas

Julian Paredes Jr. F Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

Logan Dixon 2 Sr. F Sul Ross State Burleson, Texas

Neal Chambliss 2 So. F Hardin-Simmons Mansfield, Texas

Antoine Henderson So. F Concordia Texas Bryan, Texas

2 Two-Time West All-Division Team

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown

Michael Imariagbe F McMurry Houston, Texas

Carson Perkins G Sul Ross State Liberty Hill, Texas

Michael House G Howard Payne Killeen, Texas

Gibson Hearne G Mary Hardin-Baylor Cisco, Texas

Tige Johnson F Concordia Texas San Perlita, Texas

Matt Pena G McMurry El Paso, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Tristen Licon Sr. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

Trey Woolridge Jr. C Hardin-Simmons Porter, Texas

Zaid Harris 2 Jr. G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas

Josiah Johnson So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Big Sandy, Texas

Michael Imariagbe Fr. F McMurry Houston, Texas

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Aedan Welch Sr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas

Byrale Carter 2 Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas

Luis Gonzalez So. G Concordia Texas Carolina, Texas

Alexander Estrada Jr. G Concordia Texas San Antonio, Texas

DJ Worrell Jr. F McMurry El Paso, Texas

Kyle Brennon Jr. G Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas

Michael Imariagbe Fr. F McMurry Houston, Texas

Chase Cobb Sr. G Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas

Jezreel Griffin Sr. G Sul Ross State Brownfield, Texas

Trevon Hester So. G Concordia Texas North Richland Hills, Texas

Zaid Harris Jr. G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas

Jake Lopez Sr. G/F Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

2 Two-Time West All-Division Team