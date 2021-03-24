HSU, McMurry, and Howard Payne land players on ASC All-West team

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas senior guard Dimitrius Underwood and Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Josiah Johnson were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively, announced by the league office in conjunction with the release of the 2021 American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams on Wednesday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Underwood, who also won the award in 2019, averaged 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game to go with 33 steals, while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. He was also the East Division Defensive Player of the Year.
Johnson broke the ASC single-season scoring average at 29.3 points per game, to go with 7.9 rebounds, 59 assists and 54 steals. He also shot 51 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from outside and 86.7 percent from the free throw line.
Underwood and Johnson, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, are joined by Ozarks senior guard Bryson Johnson, Sul Ross State senior guard Tristen Licon and Louisiana College senior guard Kae’ron Baker.
In the East Division, LeTourneau guard Deonte Jackson and UTD forward Kameron Pruitt were the Co-Freshmen of the Year. Zach Byrd from Ozarks and Galen Smith, Jr. of Louisiana College were the Co-Newcomers of the Year and East Texas Baptist’s Landin Brown was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Travis Carruthers was the Coach of the Year after leading Ozarks to a 10-3 record, East Division regular season title and the ASC Championship.
In the West, McMurry forward Michael Imariagbe and SRSU guard Carson Perkins were the Co-Freshmen of the Year, while UMHB forward Ty Prince was the Newcomer of the Year. Licon was the Defensive Player of the Year and teammate Jezreel Griffin was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Clif Carroll was the Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career, after leading the Cru to a 16-4 record and 13-0 mark in league play in his first year at the helm.
Licon was the only four-time All-Division selection in 2021.
All-Conference Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Josiah Johnson So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Big Sandy, Texas
Bryson Johnson Sr. G Ozarks Katy, Texas
Tristen Licon 2 Jr. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas
Kae’ron Baker Sr. G Louisiana College Navasota, Texas
Dimitrius Underwood 3 Sr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas
3 Three-Time All-Conference / 2 Two-Time All-Conference
All-Division Teams
East Division
Player of the Year – Dimitrius Underwood, UT Dallas 2
Co-Freshman of the Year – Deonte Jackson, LeTourneau
Co-Freshman of the Year – Kameron Pruitt, UT Dallas
Co-Newcomer of the Year – Zach Byrd, Ozarks
Co-Newcomer of the Year – Galen Smith, Jr., Louisiana College
Defensive Player of the Year – Dimitrius Underwood, UT Dallas
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Landin Brown, East Texas Baptist
Coach of the Year – Travis Carruthers, Ozarks
2 Two-Time East Division Player of the Year
First Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Dimitrius Underwood 3 Sr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas
Bryson Johnson 2 Sr. G Ozarks Katy, Texas
Kae’ron Baker 3 Sr. G Louisiana College Navasota, Texas
Galen Smith, Jr. Jr. C Louisiana College Bay St. Louis, Miss.
Deonte Jackson Fr. G LeTourneau Nacogdoches, Texas
3 Three-Time East All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Division Team
Second Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Luke Couch 2 So. G Belhaven Vestavia Hills, Ala.
Zach Bobo Sr. G Ozarks Jacksonville, Ark.
Charlie Cochran Jr. F East Texas Baptist Louisville, Ky.
Michael Forster Sr. F UT Dallas Austin, Texas
Andrew Eberhardt 2 Jr. G LeTourneau Pearland, Texas
2 Two-Time East All-Division Team
All-Freshman Team
Name Pos. School Hometown
Kameron Pruitt F UT Dallas Heath, Texas
Deonte Jackson G LeTourneau Nacogdoches, Texas
Dylan Miles G UT Dallas Humble, Texas
Jacob Dukes C Ozarks Frisco, Texas
Isaac Stolzenburg G LeTourneau Cleburne, Texas
All-Defensive Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Dimitrius Underwood 2 Sr. G UT Dallas Mesquite, Texas
Ferontay Banks Jr. G Louisiana College Lafayette, La.
Landin Brown 3 Gr. G East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas
Darnel Renelique Sr. F Ozarks Katy, Texas
Kyle Matthews Jr. G/F LeTourneau Pearland, Texas
3 Three-Time East All-Defensive Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Defensive Team
Honorable Mention
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Zach Byrd Jr. F Ozarks West Memphis, Ark.
Kelden Pruitt 2 Sr. F UT Dallas Heath, Texas
Aaron Gregg Jr. G East Texas Baptist Austin, Texas
Landin Brown 3 Gr. G East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas
John Argue 2 So. F LeTourneau Houston, Texas
Matthew McMillan So. G Belhaven Martin, Tenn.
3 Three-Time East All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time East All-Division Team
West Division
Player of the Year – Josiah Johnson, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Co-Freshman of the Year – Michael Imariagbe, McMurry
Co-Freshman of the Year – Carson Perkins, Sul Ross State
Newcomer of the Year – Ty Prince Mary Hardin-Baylor
Defensive Player of the Year – Tristen Licon, Sul Ross State
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Jezreel Griffin, Sul Ross State
Coach of the Year – Clif Carroll, Mary Hardin-Baylor
5 Five-Time West Division Coach of the Year
First Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Josiah Johnson So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Big Sandy, Texas
Tristen Licon Sr. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas
Ty Prince Jr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Thorndale, Texas
Aidan Walsh So. G Hardin-Simmons Katy, Texas
Steven Quinn Jr. F Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas
Tyrell Thompson Sr. F Howard Payne Houston, Texas
4 Four-Time West All-Division Team / 3 Three-Time West All-Division Team
Second Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Remy Minor Jr. G McMurry Houston, Texas
Julian Paredes Jr. F Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas
Logan Dixon 2 Sr. F Sul Ross State Burleson, Texas
Neal Chambliss 2 So. F Hardin-Simmons Mansfield, Texas
Antoine Henderson So. F Concordia Texas Bryan, Texas
2 Two-Time West All-Division Team
All-Freshman Team
Name Pos. School Hometown
Michael Imariagbe F McMurry Houston, Texas
Carson Perkins G Sul Ross State Liberty Hill, Texas
Michael House G Howard Payne Killeen, Texas
Gibson Hearne G Mary Hardin-Baylor Cisco, Texas
Tige Johnson F Concordia Texas San Perlita, Texas
Matt Pena G McMurry El Paso, Texas
All-Defensive Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Tristen Licon Sr. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas
Trey Woolridge Jr. C Hardin-Simmons Porter, Texas
Zaid Harris 2 Jr. G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas
Josiah Johnson So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Big Sandy, Texas
Michael Imariagbe Fr. F McMurry Houston, Texas
Honorable Mention
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Aedan Welch Sr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas
Byrale Carter 2 Sr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas
Luis Gonzalez So. G Concordia Texas Carolina, Texas
Alexander Estrada Jr. G Concordia Texas San Antonio, Texas
DJ Worrell Jr. F McMurry El Paso, Texas
Kyle Brennon Jr. G Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas
Michael Imariagbe Fr. F McMurry Houston, Texas
Chase Cobb Sr. G Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas
Jezreel Griffin Sr. G Sul Ross State Brownfield, Texas
Trevon Hester So. G Concordia Texas North Richland Hills, Texas
Zaid Harris Jr. G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas
Jake Lopez Sr. G/F Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas
2 Two-Time West All-Division Team