HSU Men hang on to defeat McMurry, 65-59

The HSU Cowboys managed to split the season series with the McMurry Men after coming back to win Thursday night at Kimbrell Arena, winning 65-59.

The War Hawks took a 32-30 lead into the half over HSU, searching for the season sweep of the Cowboys after defeating them at the Mabee Complex.

HSU stormed back in the second half to reclaim and hold onto the lead, outscoring the War Hawks 35-27.

HSU was led by Trey Wooldridge with 14 points on the day.

Cody LeBlanc led McMurry with 16 points of his own in a tough home loss.

HSU shot 27.3% from outside the lines for three during the game, the only major stat category they dominated in.

HSU snags their second win in conference play with the road victory over their rivals.