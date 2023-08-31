ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The HSU Cowboys are bold and playing on Friday night at home up against the Crosstown Showdown.

The Cowboys open the season with high expectations, but what else is new?

They are picked to finish second in the ASC and are ranked among the best in the nation.

The Cowboys are working hard to prove they deserve the respect.

They are doing that by taking on all comers from all over the nation.

Gaylon Glynn said, “Yeah it’s exciting to have the first one at home. We’re gonna come out and pack home and we’ll be ready. We’ll be ready to play under the lights.”

Head coach Jesse Burleson said, “I think the one thing no one can say is we’re scared to play anybody. We’ve lined up a pretty tough schedule. I mean we’ve got Albright coming here from Pennsylvania week one, to Wisconsin week two to play Lacrosse and week four we’re going to Massachusetts to play Endicott and then start conference.”

The Cowboys play Albright College at Shelton Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m.

If you don’t care about the Crosstown Showdown or Lubbock Monterey at Wylie game, head over to Shelton Stadium at HSU to see some good college football.