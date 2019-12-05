HSU opens ASC play against McMurry on Saturday

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ basketball teams will open American Southwest Conference action on Saturday when it hosts crosstown rival McMurry at the Mabee Complex.

The women’s game will start at 1 p.m. and is a battle of a pair of 6-1 teams. The Cowgirls have won three straight in the series and own a 58-25 all-time advantage in the series.

The Cowgirls are led by senior guard Taylor Gaffney, who is averaging 17.1 points per game. McMurry is also led by a senior standout Skyler Reyna who is averaging 18.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest.

In the men’s contest, the Cowboys come in with a record of 4-3 and McMurry is 2-5 on the season so far. Both teams return a lot of players from a year ago. HSU leads the all-time series 46-42.

Kyle Brennon leads the Cowboys with 16.7 points per game and Mike Williams leads a balanced McMurry attack with 12.3 points per contest.

Admission for the game is $6 for reserved and $3 for general admission.

The game can also be seen on www.hsuathletics.com with Al Pickett on the call.