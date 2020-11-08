HSU opens with win over UNT Dallas, 96-47

The HSU Cowgirls kicked off their 2020-2021 on the right foot, rolling past UNT Dallas 96-47.

The Cowgirls opened up the game right from the start with a 23-9 advantage at the end of one quarter of play.

HSU outscored UNT Dallas 54-21 in the first half.

Samantha Tatum led the Cowgirls with 15 points.

Natasha Blizzard delivered 14 points off of the bench.

Parris Parmer led the team with 9 assists.

The Cowgirls made 50% of their shots attempted on the day.

HSU will look to remain unbeaten Tuesday when they head to Arlington Baptist.

