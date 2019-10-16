HSU picked 2nd, HPU picked 3rd, and McMurry picked 5th in Women’s ASC West

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas and Mary Hardin-Baylor have been picked to repeat as the 2019-20 American Southwest Conference East and West Division winners, respectively, following a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information, the ASC office announced Wednesday.

UT Dallas (25-5, 14-2 ASC) received 141 points and 21 of 24 first-place votes to lead the East Division. Polly Thomason, the five-time ASC East Division Coach of the Year, and the Comets advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship last season after winning the 2019 ASC Championship.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (27-4, 15-1 ASC) was picked to win the West Division with 139 points and 20 out of 24 first place votes. The Cru, under head coach West Division Mark Morefield, were the runners-up at the ASC Championship a year ago, but made a run to the third round of the NCAA Division III Championship.

In the East, East Texas Baptist (23-4, 14-2 ASC) was picked second with 117 points and three first place. The Tigers were followed by Louisiana College (11-14, 7-9 ASC), Ozarks (13-13, 9-7 ASC), LeTourneau (6-19, 3-13 ASC) and Belhaven (8-17, 4-12 ASC).

Hardin-Simmons (19-8, 11-5 ASC) was selected as the runner-up in the West Division with 116 points and three first place votes. The Cowgirls were followed by Howard Payne (11-15, 8-8 ASC) after receiving a first place vote, Concordia Texas (8-17, 4-12 ASC), McMurry (8-18, 5-11 ASC) and Sul Ross State (5-20, 3-13 ASC).

The 2019-20 ASC Women’s Basketball Watch List is composed of 30 players nominated by the head coaches and features all five all-conference selections from last season, 18 all-division recipients and eight individual award winners.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the ASC title and selection to the NCAA Championship for the first time

The 2019-20 season marks the 24th in league history. Regular season play begins Friday, November 8. The ASC membership will take on competition from 17 different NCAA Division III conferences, including – American Collegiate Athletic Association, American Rivers Conference, College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Landmark Conference, Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Midwest Conference, Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, Northwest Conference, Southern Athletic Association, Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, State University of New York Athletic Conference, St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, University Athletic Association and USA South Athletic Conference. The ASC will also play members from NCAA Division I, Division II, NAIA, NCCAA and USCAA.

The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for February 27-29 at the site of the East Division No. 1 seed. The ASC Championship Tournament features the top four seeds from both divisions. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.

