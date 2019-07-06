HSU picked to challenge for ASC crown

One Big Country university is expected to challenge defending American Southwest Conference and national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2019, and that team is the HSU Cowboys.

Head coach Jesse Burleson and his team return a pair of outstanding running backs in Jaquan Hemphill and Bryson Hammonds.

A total of ten starters are back for the Cowboys this season. They return four on offense and six on defense.

Quarterback is the real question mark on this team. Former Abilene High Eagles Peyton Killam and former Hawley Bearcat Quay Stokes are among five fighting for the starting job.

HSU opens the 2019 season against Sul Ross St. in Alpine on September 7th.

The Cowboys are picked second behind Mary Hardin-Baylor. McMurry is expected to finish seventh, and Howard Payne is on the War Hawks heels in eighth place.