DALLAS, Texas (BCH Sports) – Hardin-Simmons’ football team has picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll of head coaches and sports information directors.
Mary Hardin-Baylor received 13 of the 14 first-place votes and is picked to repeat. HSU was second in the poll with one first-place vote and 83 total poll points. Howard Payne was a distant third, followed by East Texas Baptist, Texas Lutheran, McMurry and Austin College. Sul Ross State is not eligible for the ASC title.
Howard Payne senior quarterback Landon McKinney was selected Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Mary Hardin-Baylor junior linebacker Durand Hill was Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and classmate Matthew Jackson was Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.
The Cowboys finished second last season and went to the NCAA playoffs, finishing with a 9-2 record. HSU is ranked eighth in the D3football.com preseason poll.
Running back Noah Garcia, quarterback Gaylon Glynn, punter Cody Harral, running back Colton Marshall and linebacker Matt Mitchell were named to the preseason players to watch list.
The 2023 ASC season opens on Thursday, August 31 with McMurry and East Texas Baptist on the road. Hardin-Simmons hosts Albright on Friday, September 1, while Texas Lutheran, Austin, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Sul Ross State, and Howard Payne kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2.
2023 ASC Preseason Football Poll
|Team (First)
|Votes
|2022 Record (ASC)
|1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (13)
|97
|12-2 (8-0)
|2. Hardin-Simmons (1)
|83
|9-2 (7-1)
|3. Howard Payne
|67
|7-3 (6-2)
|4. East Texas Baptist
|54
|5-5 (4-4)
|5. Texas Lutheran
|44
|4-6 (3-5)
|6. McMurry
|26
|1-9 (1-7)
|7. Austin
|21
|1-9 (1-7)
|$ – Sul Ross State
|–
|4-6 (4-4)
$ – Ineligible for ASC and NCAA Championships
2023 ASC Preseason Players of the Year
Offense: Landon McKinney, QB, Sr., Howard Payne
Defense: Durand Hill, LB, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Special Teams: Matthew Jackson, RET, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Players to Watch in 2023
|Name
|Pos.
|Cl.
|Team
|Hometown
|John Aldridge *
|K
|Gr.
|Austin
|Richardson, Texas
|Jhakamian Carr *
|DE
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Longview, Texas
|Jordan Carroll *
|WR
|Gr.
|Howard Payne
|Forney, Texas
|Seth Cosme *
|QB
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Angleton, Texas
|Brady Dygert
|LB
|Jr.
|Austin
|Magnolia, Texas
|Jacob Forton *
|RB
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Spring Branch, Texas
|Noah Garcia
|RB
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|Caleb Giles *
|OLB
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Houston, Texas
|Gaylon Glynn
|QB
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Waco, Texas
|Cody Harral *
|P
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Ballinger, Texas
|Durand Hill *
|LB
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Buda, Texas
|Matthew Jackson
|RET
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Dallas, Texas
|Herman Lee *
|LB
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Prosper, Texas
|Peyton Lowe *
|LB
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Gunter, Texas
|Landon McKinney *
|QB
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Liberty City, Texas
|Colton Marshall *
|RET
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|Jared Mendoza *
|K/P
|Gr.
|McMurry
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Matt Mitchell *
|LB
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Wimberley, Texas
|Cameron Welch *
|P/K
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|New Braunfels, Texas
* – 2022 All-Conference