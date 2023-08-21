DALLAS, Texas (BCH Sports) – Hardin-Simmons’ football team has picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll of head coaches and sports information directors.

Mary Hardin-Baylor received 13 of the 14 first-place votes and is picked to repeat. HSU was second in the poll with one first-place vote and 83 total poll points. Howard Payne was a distant third, followed by East Texas Baptist, Texas Lutheran, McMurry and Austin College. Sul Ross State is not eligible for the ASC title.

Howard Payne senior quarterback Landon McKinney was selected Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Mary Hardin-Baylor junior linebacker Durand Hill was Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and classmate Matthew Jackson was Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.

The Cowboys finished second last season and went to the NCAA playoffs, finishing with a 9-2 record. HSU is ranked eighth in the D3football.com preseason poll.

Running back Noah Garcia, quarterback Gaylon Glynn, punter Cody Harral, running back Colton Marshall and linebacker Matt Mitchell were named to the preseason players to watch list.

The 2023 ASC season opens on Thursday, August 31 with McMurry and East Texas Baptist on the road. Hardin-Simmons hosts Albright on Friday, September 1, while Texas Lutheran, Austin, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Sul Ross State, and Howard Payne kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2.

2023 ASC Preseason Football Poll

Team (First) Votes 2022 Record (ASC) 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (13) 97 12-2 (8-0) 2. Hardin-Simmons (1) 83 9-2 (7-1) 3. Howard Payne 67 7-3 (6-2) 4. East Texas Baptist 54 5-5 (4-4) 5. Texas Lutheran 44 4-6 (3-5) 6. McMurry 26 1-9 (1-7) 7. Austin 21 1-9 (1-7) $ – Sul Ross State – 4-6 (4-4)

$ – Ineligible for ASC and NCAA Championships

2023 ASC Preseason Players of the Year

Offense: Landon McKinney, QB, Sr., Howard Payne

Defense: Durand Hill, LB, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Special Teams: Matthew Jackson, RET, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor



Players to Watch in 2023

Name Pos. Cl. Team Hometown John Aldridge * K Gr. Austin Richardson, Texas Jhakamian Carr * DE Jr. East Texas Baptist Longview, Texas Jordan Carroll * WR Gr. Howard Payne Forney, Texas Seth Cosme * QB Sr. Texas Lutheran Angleton, Texas Brady Dygert LB Jr. Austin Magnolia, Texas Jacob Forton * RB Sr. Texas Lutheran Spring Branch, Texas Noah Garcia RB So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Caleb Giles * OLB Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas Gaylon Glynn QB Sr. Hardin-Simmons Waco, Texas Cody Harral * P Sr. Hardin-Simmons Ballinger, Texas Durand Hill * LB Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Buda, Texas Matthew Jackson RET Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Dallas, Texas Herman Lee * LB Jr. McMurry Prosper, Texas Peyton Lowe * LB Sr. Howard Payne Gunter, Texas Landon McKinney * QB Sr. Howard Payne Liberty City, Texas Colton Marshall * RET Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Jared Mendoza * K/P Gr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas Matt Mitchell * LB Sr. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas Cameron Welch * P/K Jr. Texas Lutheran New Braunfels, Texas



* – 2022 All-Conference