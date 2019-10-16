HSU plans to lean on Hemphill the rest of the season

The HSU Cowboys are coming off of their open date, and they suffered their first loss of the season the week before.

That loss puts the Cowboys behind the eight ball, as far as the playoffs are concerned.

If they want to get to the postseason, they can’t lose, again.

Head coach Jesse Burleson believes running back Ja’Quan Hemphill is just the guy to lead the Cowboys back.

Burleson said, “He’s a humble guy but he’s a great leader at the same time. He’s not the guy saying I did this and I did that, look at my stats, that doesn’t mean anything to him. We’ve had to tell him a couple of times whenever he’s broken records and things and he just kind of shrugs it off and just goes to work and I think our guys respond to that and kind of follow that. He’s such a dynamic player that sometimes it doesn’t look like he’s running that hard but he’s just outrunning everybody. He’s just such a smooth athlete, able to make up a lot of ground, and now that he is back he is feeling 100 percent he’s definitely the most dynamic player we’ve had in a long time.”

The Cowboys continue American Southwest Conference play at Shelton Stadium on Saturday against Belhaven.