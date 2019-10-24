HSU prepares for showdown with Mary Hardin-Baylor

The two most dominant teams in the American Southwest Conference are getting read to collide down in Belton.

The 14th-ranked HSU Cowboys and the top-ranked and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders meet up.

This is one of the biggest rivalries in the nation, and the Cowboys are looking forward to seeing where they stand against the Cru.

Kyle Jones said, “For these games you don’t need much motivation. Usually your passion and love for the game comes out in these types of games when you have the opportunity to play the number one team in the nation. So, I think we’re gonna have a great chance to go out there and do what we do and hopefully come back with the win.”

Blake Johnston said, “Everyone knows what week it is, Everyone knows the things that rely on this game, what our position will be afterwards. It’s just another week for us, we just gotta prepare like we know how to prepare and just go out and play as hard as we can.”

The Cowboys and the Crusaders are set to play on Saturday down in Belton.

Mary Hardin-Baylor won both meetings last year, and they are riding a five game winning streak in the series.

The Cru and the Cowboys kickoff at 1 p.m.