The HSU Cowgirls are the hottest softball team in the Big Country, right now.

The are 16-2, overall, and HSU is undefeated in the American Southwest Conference.

They put that success to the test on Friday down in Austin in a three-game series with Concordia.

The Cowboys know they are going to be challenged by the Tornados and believe they are up to the challenge.

Head coach Chanin Billings said, “We’re preparing pretty good for Concordia, I know that’s going to be a tough series on the road coming back from Spring break. I know our kids are ready and we’re just preparing for some tough defense. I know if we play good defense then we should come out on top.”

Aubrianna Salazar said, “I think that we obviously started the season very strong, we’ve kind of got that on our backs to keep it rolling. We see Concordia as a very good team but we know that we’ve put in the amount of practices and we’ve had enough experiences in games so far this season to kind of keep rolling with what we got.

The Cowboys and the Tornados meet this weekend. They play a double-header on Friday and one game on Saturday.