HSU quarterback Kyle Jones faces former team in ASC Championship game

The HSU Cowboys are putting their undefeated record on the line in American Southwest Conference Championship Game against powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor, in the final game of a season that’s been anything but normal.

UMHB has won 15 out of the last 16 American Southwest Conference championships.

HSU Quarterback Kyle Jones says, “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to play, and especially against the team we’re playing against because they’re one of the best in the nation, and to be the best you gotta beat the best.”

Jones has thrown for 979 yards and 11 TD’s in four games this season, and he says he is doing his best to not make this game personal, despite the fact he played behind center for UMHB, with a great deal of success.

“I’ve got some dudes across the field, that’ll be across the field on Saturday that I personally see as friends and brothers, and I think they feel the same way about me. It’s funny how things have worked out and how things have come full circle,” said Jones.

HSU Head Coach Jesse Burleson says he has all the confidence in the world in Jones, because of the leadership he demonstrates both on and off the field.

“He’s a phenomenal person, a phenomenal player, and they just don’t make them any better than Kyle Jones. He can put guys in the right spots to be able to go and make plays, and he does exactly that. I mean he destributes the ball, makes very good choices, and then ultimately when we need a big play he can make that happenas well,” said Burleson.

When asked about what a conference championship win of this magnitude would mean for himself and his program moving forward Jones said, “I think it could kick-start a legacy that could begin here at Hardin-Simmons. Those guys have had the reigns for 15 straight conference championships and we’re looking to start that legacy here.”

Since 2007 HSU has lost 15 of the last 16 games against UMHB, including the last five straight.

The American Southwest Conference Championship Game between Hardin-Simmons and Mary Hardin-Baylor is scheduled for this Saturday at 1:00pm.