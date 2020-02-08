HSU reels in 13 Abilene commits

The HSU Cowboys were the big winners in Abilene Friday for National Signing Day.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson landed six Abilene High Eagles, Six Cooper Cougars, and one Wylie Bulldog in this year’s commitment class.

Jesse Burleson said, “I think that the big thing is, we kind of been able to build a wall around the Big Country and keep hold of guys that we think can be huge contributors to the program here and that’s definitely the case with this class. If you look at it from top to bottom there’s so much talent in this class that we’ve gotten from our own backyard but more importantly, they’re awesome kids and they’re extremely high character and they’re gonna be great students. When you look at the bigger picture, it’s exactly what we’re looking for, so I think we hit the jackpot today.”

The Eagles are Colton Wilson, Khalil Spivey, Jaxon Smith, Davonta Mayse, Jorge Hernandez, and Dylan Wright.

The Cougars are LaDanian Diaz, Colton Grimes, Jorrian Moses, Devon Cosby, Cage McVey, and Justin Smith.

Cason Hanna comes over from Wylie.