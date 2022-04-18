ABILENE, Texas – After a long search process for non-conference opponents, the Hardin-Simmons football program has announced its 2022 football schedule.

“We are grateful for the two opportunities we get to play this year,” said Head Coach Jesse Burleson. “Getting non-conference games is a huge challenge. We talked to over 100 schools trying to get games.”

The Cowboys will open the season on Sept 3 at Wayland Baptist at 11 a.m. and then will travel to Platteville, Wis. on Sept. 17 to play UW-Platteville.

HSU then jumps right into conference play on Sept. 24 when it hosts Mary Hardin-Baylor for a 6 p.m. tilt. That is followed by a Oct. 1 game at McMurry.

The Cowboys are then home for two straight games against Sul Ross State and East Texas Baptist on Oct. 8 and 15. Both games will be at 1 p.m. and the ETBU game is homecoming.

On Oct. 22, the Cowboys will play at Southwestern followed by home games with Howard Payne and Austin College. HSU closes the regular season at Texas Lutheran on Nov. 12.

The Cowboys went 9-1 last year. HSU returns 61 letterwinners and 19 starters from last year’s team.