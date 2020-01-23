HSU riding high into matchup with McMurry

The HSU Cowgirls are getting ready for their second meeting with the McMurry Women.

The Cowgirls are on a hot streak since the start of the new year.

HSU has won five of the last six games with the only loss coming to west division co-leader Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The goal is keep things rolling as they start the second half of conference play.

Head Coach Kendra Hassell said, “I talk to our players all the time about continuing to grow and, it’s cliche to say we need to get better every time we step on the floor. Ideally, you’re playing your best basketball at the end of February once the conference tournament rolls around and I do think that I’m continuing to see improvement so that’s been really exciting for me.”

Taylor Gaffney said, “We really started in the offseason, we knew what we wanted to accomplish this season so we made sure that, when the offseason was starting, we didn’t take any reps off, any days off, we all worked really hard and it just felt good.”

The Cowgirls take on the McMurry Women Thursday night at 5:30 at Kimbrell Arena.