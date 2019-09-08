HSU rolls past Sul Ross State, 64-0

The HSU Cowboys kicked off their 2019 campaign with a bang after a dominant win on the road at Sul Ross State, 64-0.

The Cowboys dominated offensively, rushing for a total of 386 yards on the day.

Cowboys Quarterback, transfer Brennen Wooten, completed 10 of 15 passes for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for 17 yards and a touchdown as well.

Jaquan Hemphill, returning from a season-ending injury in 2018, led the team in rushing with 17 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Bryson Hammonds, who took over for Hemphill last year, had 9 carries for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground as well.

Wooten quickly established a favorite target in Kevi Evans, who reeled in 5 passes for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Cowboys defense held Sul Ross to only 96 yards of total offense.

The Cowboys will search for win number two on the year when they take on Trinity at home September 14th.