HSU's Hudspeth is third team All-Region

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 28, 2019 - ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' baseball's junior catcher Brett Hudspeth was named third-team all-region by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for the 2019 season.

The 2019 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year have been announced in all eight regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. III All-America Committee.

Hudspeth appeared in 26 games for the Cowboys this year and batted .462 with 43 hits on the year, including nine doubles and a triple. He had 19 RBIs and scored 21 runs for the Cowboys.

The full list of ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams can be found at the following link:

https://www.abca.org/ABCA/Awards/All-Region/NCAA_Div_III/2019.aspx