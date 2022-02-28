The HSU Cowgirls are American Southwest Conference champions, and today, they got some good news about the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Cowgirls are back after an 18-year absence and are at home to start the tournament on Friday at the Mabee Complex against Trinity.

The Cowgirls are riding a 9-game winning streak, and they are excited to be at home for, at least, the first game of the Big Dance.

Parris Parmer said, “It’s really cool especially because we already played Trinity at home, just both teams during the season. We have both probably gotten better. It’s going to be a completely different battle. We’re excited because we have the home court advantage.”

Hallie Edmondson said, “I am so excited. I don’t think we expected, at all. We left our bags out in the hallway because we were prepared to pack up and go somewhere else. I think we’ve made it known that we love to have a crowd. People show out to our games, so I am so excited.”

Kendra Hassell said, “We are super excited. I was blown away to see the little asteric by our name. I wasn’t really considering that as a possibility. To be able to play in front of our home fans, you can see by the turn out today, I think our fans are really going to come out.”

The first round at HSU features the Cowgirls game against Trinity at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The other game is Whitman, Washington against Whittier College, California at 7:30 p.m.