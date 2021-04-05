HSU Set To Host ASC Men’s Soccer Championship

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s soccer team will host the American Southwest Conference Championship beginning Thursday at the HSU Soccer Complex.

The Cowboys (8-4) come in as the top seed out of the ASC West. HSU defeated East Texas Baptist 4-1 in the quarterfinals last week. The first opponent for the Cowboys will be the University of the Ozarks (5-4-1). The Eagles advanced on penalty kicks over Mary Hardin-Baylor. First kick is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The other semifinal features UT Dallas (5-0-1), the top seed out of the ASC East, against the second seed from the ASC West Concordia (6-2). That game will be the first game on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The two semifinal winners will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the ASC Championship.

HSU has won nine American Southwest Conference titles, the most of any school in the conference. The Cowboys are looking for their first title since 2014. HSU has won the ASC title each of the previous five times it has hosted the tournament (1998, 1999, 2000, 2005 and 2013).

Fans are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance for the event. There will be no limit on spectators and admission is free.