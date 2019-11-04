ASC Football Players of the Week Announced

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyle Jones, QB, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior quarterback Kyle Jones (Giddings, Texas) completed 17-of-23 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score with 18 yards on the ground in the No. 16/17 Cowboys’ 91-29 win over McMurry. Jones led the offense to an ASC record-tying 91 points and 13 touchdowns. This is his second Player of the Week award of the year.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jamie Pogue, K, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior kicker Jamie Pogue (Abilene, Texas) set an ASC record by going 13-of-13 on extra point attempts in the No. 16/17 Cowboys’ 91-29 win against McMurry. Pogue broke the conference record in total extra points made and consecutive extra points as well as tying the percentage record. This is his third Player of the Week award of the year and fourth of his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Howard Payne freshman quarterback McGwire Martin (Canton, Texas) finished 14-of-16 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the YellowJackets’ 31-20 win against Sul Ross State. Martin also rushed 10 times for 23 yards and had five punts for 163 yards (32.6).

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons senior defensive end Hunter Creasy (Georgetown, Texas) had 10 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in the No. 16/17 Cowboys’ 91-29 win over McMurry. He moved to fourth on the HSU career sack list with 20.5