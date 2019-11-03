HSU cruises past McMurry, 91-29

The HSU Cowboys rolled past McMurry in the annual Crosstown Showdown, winning 91-29.

The Cowboys, already with a 7-0 lead, made history with a Jaquan Hemphill 2-yard touchdown run to break the all-time touchdown record with 52 career scores.

HSU tacked on two more touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead into the 2nd Quarter.

The Cowboys put up three more scores on rushing touchdowns by Hayden Day, Hemphill, and Kyle Jones to take a 49-0 lead into the half.

McMurry’s first points of the game didn’t come until 9:23 in the 3rd Quarter on a touchdown grab by Kevin Hurley Jr. that made it a 63-6 game.

McMurry would put up a field goal in the 3rd Quarter and 20 points in the 4th Quarter.

HSU had 732 total yards of offense in the game.

HSU Quarterback Kyle Jones threw for 362 yards and 4 touchdowns while rushing for another score on the day.

HSU improves to 6-2 on the year. McMurry falls to 0-8.