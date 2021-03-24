HSU looks forward to another shot at Mary Hardin-Baylor

The HSU Cowboys are getting ready for their showdown with rival Mary Hardin-Baylor for the American Southwest Conference Championship.

The Cowboys (4-0) and Crusaders (4-0) enter Saturday’s game with undefeated records. The Crusaders own the head to head match up 15 wins in 16 games since 2007.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson says, “I think the biggest thing is just the next step in the progression of our program, and so everything that we’ve been working towards has put us in the position to play for championships, and now that we have it, now we have to take advantage of the opportunity. So just because you get here and just because you have the chance, that’s not going to be good enough for these guys, and so I want to do everything I can to put them in positions to be able to achieve all of their goals and one of those is a championship. So that’s my job.”

The American Southwest Conference Championship between HSU and UMHB is scheduled for Saturday, at 1:00pm.