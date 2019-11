Hardin-Simmons University junior defender Ellie Ratliff (Dallas, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Ratliff helped lead the No. 23/24 Cowgirls to a pair of shutouts last week.

Ratliff and the HSU defense allowed just two shots on goal in a 1-0 road win against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

They also limited McMurry to a pair of shots on goal in a 2-0 victory.