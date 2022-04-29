RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s tennis team defeated the McMurry War Hawks in the ASC Tournament semifinal match on Friday in Richardson 5-0 to advance to the ASC Championship Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Cowgirls won three doubles matches to start the day. Laurel Coleman and Lauren Schaffer won 8-5 against the No. 1 doubles team of McMurry Turner and DeFriend.

The Cowgirls had Priscilla Schimming and Jonnah Smith take the two doubles match from Fly and Parker 8-0. Skylar Rust and Brianne Dumas took down the three doubles team of Carroll and Smith by a score of 8-3.

Schimming and Laywell finished the day for the Cowgirls with two wins in singles. Schimming won No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1 against Fly. Laywell had a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles to make it 5-0 on the day for HSU.

The Cowgirls advance to the ASC Championship match on Saturday in Richardson beginning at 11 a.m.